Dana White gives updates on Brock Lesnar and Conor McGregor

Two of the biggest names related to the sport of mixed martial arts and the UFC are Brock Lesnar and Conor McGregor. Both have big mouths and for the most part can back it up. McGregor more than Lesnar if we’re being honest.

Ahead of UFC 238 going down on Saturday we’ve seen more of Dana White than usual. He claims it’s because of the significance of the bouts on the card and the high level of competition but we have a better theory. The last PPV didn’t fare too well. and this is probably the reason for his prominence. They need to hype it up and sell tickets.

When speaking with ESPN Dana also touched on Conor McGregor’s return and Brock Lesnar’s deal that didn’t work out for some reason. Check it out.