Shevchenko wants Nunes at flyweight

Valentina Shevchenko may have the UFC women’s flyweight belt around her waist but it seems she still wants more.

Enter bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Shevchenko lost to Nunes back at UFC 196 at bantamweight by unanimous decision and she has not forgotten it. During a UFC 238 media huddle today she said she wanted to welcome Amanda Nunes in to her division. The question is whether or not she would risk it. She’s already the 135 and 145 pound champ. Then again if she were to win she would be the first UFC champ-champ-champ.

So yeah. Bring it.

Valentina defends against Jessica Eye this weekend at UFC 238.