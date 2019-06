Bill Goldberg showed up for the first time ever on Smackdown Live to cut a promo on his match with the Undertaker on Friday.

The pair of legends will throw down in Saudi Arabia on the WWE Super Showdown card. Taker showed up on Monday’s RAW to address Goldberg and when Bill did the same on Smackdown he was caught off guard, Undertaker showed up and the two of them engaged in an epic staredown.