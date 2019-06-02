Real reason for Anthony Joshua loss revealed

2012 Olympic Gold Medalist and former IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua (22-1) was knocked out in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden Saturday night by massive betting odds underdog Andy Ruiz Jr. (33-1). Ruiz handed Joshua his first professional loss and shocked the boxing world with the upset.

But if one had been paying close attention to Joshua’s social media timelime, they may have been able to cash in on Ruiz’s +1100 underdog status and made a fortune at the sportsbooks off this fight. Because we can now look back at Joshua’s Instagram post from March 21st and say, “Oh sh*t we should have seen this coming a mile away!”

Yes folks, the Drake curse strikes again. It’s hard to deny. The guy seems to always want to get close to the sports stars and when he does, things more often than not seem to go wrong for the athlete. And not just wrong, terribly wrong.

Joshua even says on his post, “Bout to break the curse #June1st”. Joshua was well aware of the “Drake curse” but it didn’t matter. This should once and for all be a warning to all future athletes. If Drake slips into your DMs or tries to have “his people” get in touch with “your people” and you’ve got a big fight or sporting match coming up, dude, you better run the other way, you better block him on social media, you better not even listen to his music!! Why risk it?

Just ask Conor McGregor if he’ll ever have Drake in his corner again. The rapper even draped himself in an Irish flag at weigh-ins before Conor’s UFC 229 title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Talk about riding someone’s nutz. And Conor got seriously schooled in the fight.

Drake draped in an Irish flag embracing Conor McGregor before his UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov