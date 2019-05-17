Divas search winner dead at 39

Sad news today for WWE fans.

39 year old Ashley Massaro was found unresponsive in her home on Thursday but no cause of death has been determined. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for further investigation and as of now the police have stated it was ruled non-criminal.

Massaro won the 2005 WWE RAW Divas Search and then officially signed with the company. She parted ways with the company a few years later but in March of this year she announced a return to wrestling.

We send our condolences to her friends and family.