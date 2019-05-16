Cruise With Celebrities On Board: Spot Your Favorite Stars

Taking a cruise vacation can be a fun and exciting activity to do especially on a summer. With so many places to go and with many advertisements and promotions for cruise vacation packages, you may have a hard time selecting one that fits your preference. Instead of looking at a broad range of options, you can narrow your cruise vacation options by looking for celebrity-themed cruises. Not only will you get to go to your favorite vacation spot, you can also experience a movie-themed parties and get to meet and greet the celebrities.



Whether you are looking for celebrity-themed cruises to Hawaii or to any tourist destination, there are many apps and websites you can check out to get on board the Celebrity Cruises or any cruise line that has themed offerings and entertainment. There are many cruise ships offering celebrity-themed cruises, and to give you an idea where to start looking, we will feature major cruises with celebrity themes.

Celebrity Cruises

This luxury cruise line founded in 1988 by the Greece-based Chandris Group. Although entertainment industry celebrity sightings and themes are not common in this cruise ship, getting a celebrity treatment and amenities can be worth your stay here. After all, not everyone gets to be treated like a celebrity in a cruise ship. Trips of Celebrity Cruises to Hawaii and other popular tourist destinations in over 300 ports of call makes this cruise line very extensive when it comes to destinations around the world. This year, the American Ballet Theatre and Chef Daniel Boulud will ramp up your entertainment and gastronomic experiences, respectively. Now that’s cruising like a celebrity with Celebrity!

Holland America Line

Holland America is a British/American-owned premium, upscale cruise line founded in 1873. This cruise line boasts offering a perfect balance of formal and relaxed ambiance aboard mid-sized ships. Its long history of shipping, coupled with constant ship improvements and innovations, has made it one of the preferred lines of celebrity-themed cruises. The latest to join, this is TV icon Oprah Winfrey. Her O, The Oprah Magazine Adventure of Your Life Cruise is something you might want to try out along with a new cruise destination aboard Holland America.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line or Norwegian for short, is the third-largest cruise line in the world. Founded in 1966, this mainstream cruise line offers itineraries around the world, emphasizing on the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska and Europe. One of its top ships is Norwegian Pearl, which is often chartered for music, pop culture and celebrity-themed cruises. AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Mr. Worldwide Pitbull’s After Dark Party headlined the other year’s cruises with Norwegian Pearl. This year’s itinerary is still in the making, and upcoming celebrity or music theme cruises will be available. For fans of Star Trek, the Star Trek cruise this year took place January on Norwegian Jade, another one of the Norwegian’s cruise lines.

Oceania Cruises

This Miami-based premium cruise line operates six premium cruise ships that offer an upscale cruising experience to exciting destinations all over the world. Its celebrity-themed cruise, offering will bring you to new gastronomic destinations with renowned French chef Jacques Pepin. Pepin’s annual Oceania cruise includes lectures, meet-and-greets, book signings, cooking demos and specially designed menus that passengers will enjoy.

MSC Cruises

If you are a sports fan, MSC Cruises is the perfect cruise ship where you will find sports-themed offerings. Baseball Greats theme cruise has been hosted by MSC cruises for more than 10 years now. Activities lined up with the Baseball Greats theme cruise include appearances from baseball legends such as Ken Griffey, Jessie Barfield and Stan Bahnsen. These players get to interact with fans, do storytelling clinics and facilitate baseball skills training clinics. There are other sports-themed offers in MSC cruises such as American Football and NASCAR theme cruises, and also themes for specific teams Miami Dolphins or Dallas Cowboys.

Themed cruises are great for spotting celebrities while taking your sweet relaxing and enjoying your vacation. Having a celebrity on board with you on a cruise ship is a wonderful addition to your already stellar experience in the cruise. Don’t forget to bring your smartphone or camera to document your cruise trip destinations and get that selfie with a celebrity. Most importantly, enjoy every moment of your trip.