Top 5 Ideas for a Date in Iowa

Iowa might not be a state that is famous for having a ton of people or landmarks, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a great time in the state. So, the next time you have a date, there are plenty of ways for both of you to have a good time. We’re going to count down five exciting things you and a date can do in Iowa while getting to know each other the entire time.



Concerts

While Iowa might not have Madison Square Garden, it still has a lot of different concert venues that you can take your partner. A lot of bands crossing the country will stop in Des Moines or Iowa City for some great shows. You can take your date out to the concert, have a wonderful time, and enjoy a show with each other. The only thing that you have to make sure of is that you pick a concert that will be a band that both of you will like.

Local MMA

One thing that Iowa is known for is having a great local MMA scene. Fighters from all over Iowa come together to compete with one another and hone their skills. If you meet a date on the Flirt.com dating site that likes to watch fighting, then you have an easy date that you can enjoy. A lot of people that have watched fights online have never been able to have the experience in person, but it’s easy to find venues that give you a front row seat to the action.

Jazz in Downtown Des Moines

Des Moines is a great city for a lot of reasons, but the downtown area that has jazz bars is renowned. After all, you have the chance to rub elbows with some of the big, up and coming names in jazz and listen to them play live. Fortunately, most of the jazz clubs are centered in bars and restaurants so you are going to be able to grab a bite to eat and chat with your potential significant other the entire time.

Maquoketa Caves State Park

If you’re more of an outdoors type, then going to the Maquoketa Caves State Park is a great idea. Not only is it a really unique way to go out on a date with someone, it’s also the adventure of a lifetime. The caves are historic and interesting, providing people that like to hike and spelunk with a means of visiting the great outdoors and having fun with someone else. You can even take tours and learn more about the things that make this geographical area unusual.

Chow Down at Famous Restaurants

The final way that you can spend a good time with your date is by going downtown in Des Moines and many other cities to find great food. You wouldn’t think of it given the state’s reputation, but there are many famous restaurants that are lining the streets of Iowa. The state has restaurants that have been highly reviewed and recommended by famed critics. You’ll get the opportunity to eat at a place that is very fancy while trying cuisine from across the globe.

As you can see, Iowa is a lot more exciting than some people give it credit for. Trying to find exciting venues for a date can be difficult, but we’ve put you on the path towards having a great time. Whether you are going to concerts or watching local talent develop for MMA, there is always something that you and a partner can experience together and love every minute.