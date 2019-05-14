The Top Places to Watch MMA with a Date

After you’ve managed to score a date that likes MMA just as much as you by using this site, you’ll want to set up a date. While it can be exciting to sit with one other person and catch some MMA at home, there are other ways to get you and your date involved in MMA. We’re going to take a look at the different ways in which you can watch MMA with a partner that are fun and involved.



At Home- With Friends

You don’t just want to sit at home with your girlfriend and watch the MMA fights for the week. Well, you might want to, but it is not a good idea. The reason is that your partner is going to wonder why you aren’t being more social and that might reflect on you badly. That’s why it is important to have a watch party, introducing your girlfriend to some new people and showing off your newly minted love for one another. Not only will you have a good time, but it is the best way to break the ice in terms of introductions.

Sports Bar

Sports Bars are loud, fun, raucous and have a lot of great food and drinks. When you’ve going to be watching an MMA fight, sometimes it is better to go out and just pay for all the stuff to be cooked and brought right to you. After all, why do you want to host something if you can go out and watch it with 100 of your best friends on a huge screen?

Live and In Person

Another great way to spend some time getting into MMA with your girlfriend would be for the two of you to make your way to one of the big events. You might have to travel a ways but imagine the feeling of getting to be in the crowd during some of the biggest MMA matches of the year. While this idea might be cost or distance prohibitive to some people, the fact of the matter is that it is often one of the most amazing methods of seeing fights.

At Another Friend’s House

Taking your girlfriend to another person’s house for a fight might seem like a bold move, but it is a fantastic way to get the friends to know her. You have to get your girlfriend involved in every aspect of your life, and this is a great way to do it. All you have to do is check with your friend to make sure it’s cool and that he has enough seats and you’ll be golden. You might get razzed a little bit by the guys, but you still get to watch fights, eat food, and get to know people.

Local Joints

The final way to go check out some MMA with your partner is to go to some local venues. When you are able to go out to a local gym and watch practices and amateur fights, you get to be there on the ground floor to watch people duke it out. You might see a champion in the making or at the very least get a good, and often inexpensive, show. You have to bring your own snacks, though, but there’s just something grittier about being by the ringside and watching fighters develop.



As you can see, there are a lot of different ways that you will be able to watch MMA with a date. Between home, sports bars, and seeing the fights in person, you will have many options that come with different benefits. Overall, as long as your partner is comfortable and you’re both having a good time, any way that you can get together and watch the fights is going to be perfect.