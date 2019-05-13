VIDEO: Cannonier feels the heat and learns not to beat a Brazilian in Brazil

Jared Cannonier defeated Anderson Silva at UFC 237 via TKO courtesy of a nasty leg kick. So far so good for Jared. Where it went wrong for him was the post fight interview because apparently he forgot where he was. He was left speechless for a moment when the Brazilian crowd booed him out the building for beating a Brazilian in Brazil. Did I say Brazil enough there?

Watch Jared’s reaction and hear the volume level of said thunderous boos. He does manage to get through the interview so he gets credit for that. Still, ouch.