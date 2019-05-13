List of UFC 237 medical suspensions

With some hard hitting knockouts, submissions, and brutal leg kicks during Saturday’s UFC 237 event in Brazil it is no surprise that medical suspensions were passed out like graham crackers in kindergarten.

There are four fighters with 180 day suspensions including former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas who was dumped on her neck in a way that Fedor would be jealous of. She is joined by former middleweight champ Anderson Silva who was unable to continue after getting his leg pummeled by Jared Cannonier.

Check out the full list below (via Forbes).

UFC 237 Medical Suspensions:

Jessica Andrade: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Rose Namajunas: suspended 180 days. If neck MRI cleared, suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Jared Cannonier: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Anderson Silva: suspended 180 days. If cleared by physician for right knee injury, suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Alexander Volkanovski: suspended 24 days with seven days no contact.

Jose Aldo: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Laureano Staropoli: suspended 180 days. If cleared by nose x-ray, suspended for 30 days with 21 days no contact

Thiago Alves: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Ryan Spann: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Irene Aldana: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Bethe Correia: suspended 180 days. If cleared by physician for right elbow injury, suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Thiago Moises: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Kurt Holobaugh: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Warlley Alves: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Sergio Moraes: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Clay Guida: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

B.J. Penn: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Luana Carolina: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Priscila Cachoeira: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Raoni Barcelos: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Carlos Huachin: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Viviane Araujo: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Talita Bernardo: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.