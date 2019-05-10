VIDEO: Fighter misses weight in egregious fashion for UFC 237

Bethe. Bethe. Bethe. What have you done?

At UFC 237 on Saturday Bethe Correia is scheduled to face Irene Aldana. So far so good. Bethe misses weight by five pound and a total of six over the bantamweight division weight limit. Ouch. The fight will still go on but Correia will forfeit 30% of her purse. Again…ouch.

Check out the weigh-ins courtesy of MMAFighting and note Bethe’s face. She’s never missed weight in the UFC until now so it’s not a familiar feeling. We don’t blame her for looking so depressed.

Check it out.

