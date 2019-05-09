AUDIO: Bellator’s Jack Swagger talks next fight, possibly returning to wrestling, and more

Former WWE champ turned Bellator fighter Jake Hager better known as Jack Swagger most likely has a bright future ahead of him in MMA. His first bout ended with his arm raised after he submitted JR Kiser in January of 2019 and announced his arrival. His next fight is May 11th at Bellator 221 against TJ Jones and is pivotal to his career more so than his debut in many ways.

There were some skeptical of his skills being developed enough to be in the big leagues because he has yet to face someone big league level. I guess we will find out on May 11th?

Before then, Hager spoke with WrestleZone about his upcoming fight, potentially returning to wrestling, and more. Check it out.

