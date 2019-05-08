UFC 236 PPV buy rate is disappointing to say the least

This is incredible.

According to Dave Meltzer the buy rate for UFC 236 is very low. The UFC moved its pay per views to ESPN+ exclusively making it the only method to purchase them. If Dave Meltzer and his Wrestling Observer newsletter are correct, and they usually are, the buy rate was under 100,000.

To put that in perspective the first Tito Ortiz vs Ken Shamrock pay per view sold 150,000. Only time will tell what the circumstances were that doomed UFC 236 financially.

Some issues were identified and Dana White addressed the problem some were having with ordering the pay per view which could have been a factor in the dismal buy rate.

Dana White addresses the issues that some were having with ordering #UFC236 and states that the process will be easier going forward pic.twitter.com/vpZCUI8zsD — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 14, 2019

We hope things get better because under 100K is not good.