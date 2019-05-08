Dean Ambrose to star in MMA movie that takes shot at CM Punk? GSP, Gus, and Silva in cast

Former WWE champ Dean Ambrose has reportedly signed on to star in a MMA genre action movie. A least that’s what Deadline is reporting. Just wait until you hear the plot.

It’s called ‘Cagefighter’ – generic as hell by the way – that tells the story of an elite MMA champion. So far so standard, right? Get this though (via LordsofPain)….

He unexpectedly loses a heavily promoted fight to a pro wrestling star making his crossover debut in the world of MMA. Humiliated by the loss, the fighter must fight his way back to the top and earn a rematch.

Granted this really is probably WWE champion Brock Lesnar inspired based on his capturing of the UFC heavyweight title. However, with CM Punk’s two epic failures inside The Octagon fresh in their memories most fans will most likely be reminded of him first.

The movie also stars Josh Herdman, Michael Jai White, Gina Gershon, Michelle Ryan and Jason Maza. Georges St. Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Gustafsson will also appear. WWE fan favorite Christian is the producer of this film.

What do you think? Shot at Punk or props to Brock Lesnar?