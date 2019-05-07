Askren gets zero love from Usman after losing wrestling match

Put yourself out there in MMA. Even if it’s for charity and even if it’s not in a cage. We dare you.

UFC welterweight Ben Askren did in a charity wrestling match with Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs and it didn’t go well.

He's a GOAT for a reason.



Jordan Burroughs leaves no doubt over Ben Askren. pic.twitter.com/OK7Bif5rip — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) May 7, 2019

Because the internet is a place for cruel and unusual keyboard warrior punishment hating was inevitable from his peers. Especially when you have fierce competition in your weight division. And it’s even more likely when the champ of said division finds you lacking.

When shit talking goes wrong… good thing that was just a wrestling match 😏 great job as always @alliseeisgold 👏🏾 great show #BTSNY — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 7, 2019

Jordan Burroughs looks like he is significantly bigger than Askren so it’s not really a fair assessment of Ben’s abilities. Still, Burroughs is a beast and we want him in the UFC immediately.