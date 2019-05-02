Darren Till returns to social media in bizarre fashion

D Tilly, bro. What the heck is even happening with you?

You may have heard that former welterweight title challenger Darren Till had some legal woes lately. If not here is the short version. On the 21st of April 2019 he was arrested in The Canary Islands for trashing a hotel room after being asked to leave and then freaking stealing a taxi cab. He and four others were fined 10,000 Euros for the crimes. It was nuts.

Coming off of a dismal performance against then 170 pound champ Tyron Woodley who submitted Till and getting knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in March things seem to be spiraling for the once hyped striker.

He has returned to social media and it is Full Metal Jacket levels of bizarre.

What is even happening with him right now? Sheesh.