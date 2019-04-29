VIDEO: Bellator 220 main card highlights

Bellator 220’s main event ended in bizarre fashion with welterweight champ Rory MacDonald fighting Jon Fitch to a majority draw. This was a bout in the organization’s welterweight tournament no less. Because Rory was champion and the fight was ruled a draw he made it through to the next round. Told ya it was bizarre.

Former UFC fighters Phil Davis and Benson Henderson came out on top in their respective matches as did women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. The fights weren’t boring despite Jon Fitch being in one of them. Yep I just went there.

Check out the highlights from the event including the main event of The Red King and The Blue Blanket. I went there again. Just watch.