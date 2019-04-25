Matt Riddle pulled from this weekend’s WWE live events

Former MMA fighter Matt Riddle was released from the UFC for failing a second drug test for marijuana. Without those failed tests overturning his wins to no contests Matt would have been an impressive 10-3. Unfortunately for him his failures got him released from the company in 2013. He had only one more fight in MMA for the TITAN FC organization which he would win. That was it for his fighting career and he moved on.

Making the unlikely jump to pro wrestling he bounced around the independent scene before being scooped up by WWE and making his official debut in August of 2018. Since then he has been a mainstay for their NXT brand. Unfortunately it appears he will be out of action at least for the immediate future according to his statement on social media.

I’ve been pulled from all the shows this weekend due to a mild arm infection which saddens me greatly, but real talk I got my new creature skateboard from CCS yesterday and I’m gonna go tear it up at the local skate park.

No word on how long he will be out but it sounds like he will be back very soon.