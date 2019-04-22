Rodrigo De Lima killed in a senseless hit and run

Former UFC fighter Rodrigo De Lima was killed Sunday in Belem, Brazil. His death reportedly stemmed from a dispute with an Uber driver his friend Michael Prazeres told MMAFighting today.

He went on to say that De Lima was arguing with another driver from inside of his car. After the other driver got out and confronted him he returned to his vehicle and left the scene. His departure was short lived and he came back and rammed the car De Lima was seated in. The police are actively seeking the driver.

Rodrigo was married with two children.