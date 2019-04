After Roxanne Modafferi defeated Antonina Shevchenko she made a somewhat playful call out of female destroyer of worlds Cris Cyborg. Roxanne quickly stated she was joking but you can’t mention Cyborg without getting a response.

Joking? Doesn’t matter because terminators don’t understand humor according to James Cameron. Modafferi quickly responded potentially to avoid a beatdown.

These two will never meet but Cris never forgets. Run Roxanne run!