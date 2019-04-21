Discussing Everything about Microsoft MCSA 70-532 Exam

As always, Microsoft is marked as one of the top IT contenders when it comes to IT certification exams. It has been time-honored for decades and has relentlessly supported professionals reach the peak of their careers. And if you’re planning to get a Microsoft certification, then you are guaranteed for a constructive career that is full of benefits and opportunities.

IT professionals are shelled will heaps of Microsoft certifications that are easily accessible online. But before taking in the buzz about what credential to acquire and certification exam to pass, make sure you know the Microsoft certification levels that will help you set out your plans ahead.

For entry-level individuals eyeing to gain foundational knowledge about technology concepts, there’s the MTA. MCSA certifications are of the associate level and meant for those who want to expand comprehension in an information technology setting and build a successful career in IT. Moreover, MCSA is a must for those, who set the goal to opt for credentials of the higher level, such as MCSE and MCSD. Thus, MCSE credentials refer to the expert-level and are gained to advance your skills related to innovative solutions. Lastly, there’s the MCSD, another expert-level certification intended for those who want to harness their proficiency in Windows store apps and application solutions in various technologies.

MCSA level and MCSA: Cloud Platform certification

Knowing that MCSA is considered an entry-level certification, no wonder it’s a well-liked option among system administrators, network administrators, IT managers, help desk support andsenior systems engineers. MCSA highlights implementation and management as well as troubleshooting system infrastructures and existing networks. Moreover, MCSA is an important instrument to uncover other advance Microsoft credentials like MCSE and MCSD. Specifically, the MCSA: Cloud Platform establishes your in-depth proficiency in different Microsoft cloud-related technologies. This proficiency is needed by organizations to keep up with the nonstop IT competition with lesser costs.

In order to gain this credential, you need to pass two of its four corresponding exams: 70-532, 70-533, 70-535 and 70-537. And in this, article, we will be discussing in detail one exam in particular – Exam 70-532: Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions.

Exam 70-532: Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions

So, let’s talk about Exam 70-532 that gives emphasis on Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions. The exam is highly focused on designing and implementing Azure services, including Web, Compute and Mobile. Another important topic tackled in the exam is storage and data strategy, together with network service. Also, it features topics about ARM virtual machines such as configuration management, deployment of workloads, scaling, designing and implementation. All these objectives revolve around one, specific information― Microsoft Azure Solutions.

And just like any other IT credentials that are retired over time, Microsoft certifications also become obsolete because of the changing trends and expansion of different technologies. Soon, they’ll be retired and replaced by newer certifications that shape the current advancements. In particular, Microsoft exam 70-532 will be replaced by AZ-200 and AZ-201.

Exam 70-532 Study Materials

Before its retirement, don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity and conquer exam 70-532. Mental preparation is the first step. You need to give your 100% cooperation and dedication so that it will be much easier for you to prepare and pass the exam. Remember, Microsoft exams are considered to be highly thought-provoking.

And to begin the list of the best study materials, watch Microsoft’s online prep video that gives you the overview, all-inclusive content and study resources about the exam. Another great way to start is by using the 2nd Edition of Exam Ref 70-532 Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions by notable authors, Zoiner Tejada, Michele Leroux Bustamante and Ike Ellis. This book is a great starting point that provides a profound understanding of the exam.

If you want a more thorough online lecture, take on the recommended training courses from Microsoft, including the 5-week Building Your Azure Skills Toolkit and 4-week Getting Started with Azure App Service: Web Apps. There’s also a 5-day instructor-led training course, 20532: Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions for comprehensive exam preparation. All these study materials are set out in detail, with coverage of the objectives and different case scenarios to ensure that you get professional-level of preparation.

Exam 70-532 Practice Tests

Conclusion

Microsoft is a real authority in the IT industry and its certification exams are simply noteworthy for every IT professional. It has a deep range of valuable exams that are meant to assist IT individuals reach their highest potentials with MCSA, MCSE and MCSD credentials. But of course, these Microsoft credentials are no easy task. That is why you need to start organizing your future through Microsoft exam 70-532 and enjoy the perks real soon!