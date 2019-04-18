WTF? Dan Ige says random dude took his blood and ‘I probably have AIDS’

Hide your blood hide your wife! Dan Ige has blood taken by USADA impersonator or something like that.
So if it wasn’t USADA and it really was a mix up then who in the blue hell were they? Why did they need his blood if not for testing? Why is Dan Ige?
Anyways, Dan continued…
The obvious question some will ask is if this is some kind of embellishment or attention seeking stunt. Maybe both. Chael Sonnen said that USADA is not required to present any ID at all and can watch your inky winky while you pee. Again. Without ID.
What do you think? Is he being truthful? Or did someone just come knock on the wrong house and the story was built from a ‘what if that was someone who…’
Strange days.
