WTF? Dan Ige says random dude took his blood and ‘I probably have AIDS’

Hide your blood hide your wife! Dan Ige has blood taken by USADA impersonator or something like that.

So pissed off someone came over this morning I thought it was @usantidoping @USADA_UFC they took my blood and everything and come to find out these people went to the wrong house address and did not work for usada WTF!!!!! 🤬🤬🤬 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) April 18, 2019

So if it wasn’t USADA and it really was a mix up then who in the blue hell were they? Why did they need his blood if not for testing? Why is Dan Ige?

Anyways, Dan continued…

I’m so mad, and sure of this is my fault… When someone rings your doorbell six times at 6:30 AM saying they’re here to take your blood I was just cooperating thinking it’s USADA now I probably have aids — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) April 18, 2019

The obvious question some will ask is if this is some kind of embellishment or attention seeking stunt. Maybe both. Chael Sonnen said that USADA is not required to present any ID at all and can watch your inky winky while you pee. Again. Without ID.

What do you think? Is he being truthful? Or did someone just come knock on the wrong house and the story was built from a ‘what if that was someone who…’

Strange days.