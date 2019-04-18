Watch Olienik’s top 5 finishes before he fights Overeem

UFC Heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik is incredible. He’s also a finisher.

That combination could prove troublesome to his opponent Alistair Overeem in their fight on Saturday at Fight Night 149. Aleksei is 57-11 overall and 4-1 in his last five with that one loss coming via doctor stoppage against Curtis Blaydes back in 2017. He’s a strong adversary for anyone.

Overeem is 3-3 in his last six and needs a big win or he’s in the dog house. Sure he beat fellow vets Fabricio Werdum and Mark Hunt but he turned around and lost two in a row to newer stars Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes. His last fight was a TKO win over a guy you’ve never heard of. So yeah he needs to finish Aleksei to stay relevant.

Check out Oleinik’s top five finishes according to the UFC.