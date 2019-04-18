Angela Magana out of coma

Finally something happy for today. I had a tooth extracted – that broke off at the base – and needed to hear some.

Former UFC fighter Angela Magana was in a coma just a day ago…

…and now there is some good news according to a report from MMAJunkie. The site relayed a statement from Magana’s coaching staff that she was pulling through.

Angela is responding to the treatment and is waking up!!!. We are over joyed. She has been in and out of it…This started happening this morning.

The statement also passed on that she was walking and talking. We at ProMMANow are ecstatic to hear this news and to be able to pass this on.

Recover quickly Angela. You are a true warrior.