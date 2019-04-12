Current UFC 236 main event odds

UFC 236 goes down tomorrow night in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena.

In the main event we are getting Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title. In their first go around Dustin beat the debuting Holloway via submission. That was way back in 2012 and a lot has changed since then.

First and foremost Holloway is the current featherweight champion and on an amazing 13 fight win streak. Dustin is 4-0-1 since losing to Michael Johnson via KO back in 2016. One could argue that Max is sitting precariously on the edge of ‘due for a loss’ and it’s ‘Poirier’s time’ or that Holloway is unstoppable and Dustin will be the next victim.

Anything can happen in MMA and we don’t need to tell you that if you are reading this. BUT – can anything other than the dominant Holloway winning happen in this fight?

The odds makers answer that for us. Three of the biggest betting sites have it like this:

BOVADA

-205 Holloway

+165 Poirier

PINNACLE

-195 Holloway

+172 Poirier

BETONLINE

-185 Holloway

+160 Poirier



All of the sites we check on a regular basis are counting Dustin out. Are you? If not let us know why.

