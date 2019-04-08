VIDEO: Bare Knuckle FC Artem Lobov vs Jason Knight highlights

This fight was bloody!

‘GOAT’ Artem Lobov took on Jason Knight this past weekend in the Bare Knuckle FC organization. Their faces after the bout were a stark reminder that the damage from fists with no gloves is a lot more visible and does more surface damage overall.

Lobov would be victorious but it’s hard to celebrate the win when your face looks like this.

Check out all of the bloody highlights from the main event. Ouch.

While you can’t bet on bare knuckle fights on major Vegas sports books yet, you can bet on MMA. Online sportsbook in New Jersey such as DraftKings & FanDuel cover virtually every UFC and boxing card. If you’re in Michigan, you can also bet on the instant games by the Michigan Lottery. Just make sure to use a michigan lottery promo code when signing up. We’re hopeful, that one day, bare knuckle fighting becomes popular enough to where we can view it regularly on TV and bet on it. We’ll see when or if that happens.