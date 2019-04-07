Watch the curb stomp that cost Lesnar the WWE title

After his manager Paul Heyman dropped a hint about a return to the UFC he demanded that they started off Wrestlemania 35 with his client Universal champion Brock Lesnar’s match.

His opponent Seth Rollins came out and got absolutely battered and literally visibly bruised by the beast. He finally started to get some offense in and after what seemed like an endless stream of curb stomp finishers he was able to capture the belt.

New WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins delivers the curb stomp that begins the end of Brock Lesnar’s reign.