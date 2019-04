John Cena came back and schooled Elias at Wrestlemania 35 with some old school rap battle burns and even the doofus commentators couldn’t ruin it.

Elias was holding one of his more creative of concerts in the ring and Cena wasn’t having it. Thank God because I was falling asleep.

That and Kofi winning are the best parts of the show. — #P1 JEC03 (@PhenomenalJEC03) April 8, 2019