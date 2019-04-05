Malignaggi says he knows McGregor’s greatest fear and may be right

At one point Paulie Malignaggi’s name was locked on to Conor McGregor’s. The former boxing champ agreed to be a sparring partner for the Irishman and eventually regretted it…

With Paulie getting ready to face McGregor’s pal and tongue in cheek GOAT Artem Lobov in a Bare Knuckle FC bout it’s heating up again. Oh, and this happened…

For some reason Malignaggi and McGregor are attached to each other’s destinies for life.

Paulie told MMAJunkie what he thinks is Conor’s weakness and greatest fear. Losing. We agree.

There’s fear in his eyes. He’s scared of losing, of being emasculated the way he’s been lately.

He’s obviously referring to Conor getting demolished by Khabib Nurmagomedov last October. He went on to address the Irishman’s social media posts from earlier this week. For like the billionth time Conor posted select photos of his sparring sessions with Paulie that gave the appearance the latter was getting manhandled. Here’s what Malignaggi said.

I’m sure he’s very disgruntled that he has to look through 20 still pictures, and more than half of them, he’s not landing a clean shot on me, and that’s all he has. When he looks through that video, he has to live with the agony of knowing there’s more highlights of me on that video than there is of him, and he has to sift through all my highlights to get to the couple of things he’s done in that sparring.

This feud may continue on forever.