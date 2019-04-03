White issued statement on escalating social media exchanges between Conor and Khabib

If you want to search for and read exactly what Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been tweeting back-and-forth go ahead. Posting them here would be supporting what has been said by the bitter rivals.

To be fair, the Irishman’s tweets have been further out of line because they are directed at an innocent bystander in Khabib’s wife. Khabib is far from innocent though that cannot be overstated.

Big daddy Dana White felt it was getting well out of hand and so he released a statement to the media.

I am aware of the recent social media exchange between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: The ongoing situation has escalated to a level that is unacceptable. As such, we are taking the necessary steps to reach out to both athlete camps and this situation is being addressed by all parties internally.

Let’s be real here. Conor will come out of his “retirement“ and he will eventually face the Russian again. When he does the posts on social media will be dredged up and we won’t post them yet again.

It would be nice to have those old-school rivalries where social media wasn’t the place to do it. The fighters would stand face-to-face and say what they needed to say and then settle it in the cage.