Welterweight winners Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards got in to it after UFC Fight Night London went down today. Leon said something and Jorge just straight up walked away from his interview and it was on. It’s insane. Check it out!

WHOA MASVIDAL THROWING HANDS WITH LEON EDWARDS BACKSTAGE 😱😱😨#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/VEOTAhI6gg — MMAClay (@clay_mma) March 16, 2019