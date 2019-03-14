VIDEO: McGregor phone smash incident leaked

If only Conor could have done this to Khabib…

Former lightweight/featherweight champ champ Conor McGregor was involved in the smashing of a fan’s phone. You might have heard of it. If you hadn’t until now then you have been off of MMA news sites for a few days.

We’ll sum up. Man takes picture. Conor offers handshake. It’s a trap! Conor smashes phone. Conor gets arrested. Internet loses its mind. Conor released on Bond. Conor has an arraignment on April 10th.

Meanwhile the ‘victim’ Ahmed Abdirzak is enjoying his 5 minutes of fame and probably scheming up a way to get a nice payday rather than just having his phone replaced with the latest and greatest model. Murica.

Here’s a video that appears to show the Irishman going bonkers on a phone and wishing he had the same luck in his losing effort to dethrone current lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov. Enjoy.