Former UFC women’s bantamweight queen Miesha Tate is one of the latest to weigh in on Conor McGregor’s recent arrest.

Reports varied about the incident from an overzealous fan to an inebriated and agitated McGregor. The one thing that has remained constant is that the Irishman took someone’s phone and smashed it.

Here’s what Miesha said via Sirius XM:

"It's the price of fame…it's the unfortunate thing that megastars and super famous people have to learn to put up with and Conor is no exception – you cannot take someone's phone and smash it" – @MieshaTate weighs in on Conor McGregor's recent fan altercation@RyanMcKinnell pic.twitter.com/aMsEgPlaBx — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) March 14, 2019