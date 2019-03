When Conor McGregor decided to grab what he considered an intrusive fan’s phone and smash it recently we wondered what the fan would look like. We finally get to see it in this video from TMZ – who else. He looks a bit bonkers to be honest.

The alleged victim of the phone smashing says he was duped in to shaking hands before the Irishman went nuts and started obliterating his phone.

Check out the detailed account below.