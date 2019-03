Self proclaimed GOAT and friend of Conor McGregor, Artem Lobov is having none of former boxing champ Paulie Malignaggi’s trash talk. Lobov slammed Paulie in a video shared by RT Sport along with defending his pal McGregor.

Both Malignaggi and and Lobov are on the roster of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships and odds are they will meet. Paulie has already started calling out ‘coward’ McGregor but it’s unlikely we will see Conor compete anywhere but the UFC.