Main event odds for Fight Night: Masvidal vs Till

This Saturday we will see the return of one time welterweight title contender Darren Till as he steps in to the cage with Jorge Masvidal in London. A lot of questions remain as to whether Darren belongs in the top of the division rankings and if he does – can he stay there?

There was a rumor that Masvidal was going to face a man he has been compared to in the past. Nick Diaz was targeted for a cup of coffee as a potential opponent but it fell through. There were other options available but Darren ended up on his contract because the UFC brass thought it made the most sense.

‘UFC brass’ and ‘sense’ rarely appear in the same sentence so you’re welcome Dana.

This fight will have true divisional implications. If Till wins decisively he may face new welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next but if he loses he will become the de facto gate keeper. Masvidal needs the win to simply move up in the rankings.

The odds makers have it as you would expect with Till as the favorite.

Bovada has Till at -260 and Masvidal at +200.

BetOnline has it -250 Till and +210 Masvidal.

The rest of the big betting sites odds are more of the same.

What do you think? Are these odds accurate?

