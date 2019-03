Cody Garbrandt was knocked out for the third time in as many fights at UFC 235. He looked like he was on the verge of winning a few times but his opponent Pedro Munhoz was having NONE of it. Cody lasted 4:52 seconds before getting put out. Watch his corner lose their minds and pay attention to Bruce Buffer who is close by.

👀 Even Bruce Buffer was pissed at Cody Garbrandt! pic.twitter.com/JzqdK1aMPy — Darren Russell (@DarrenRussell_) March 6, 2019