VIDEO: Colby Covington says he had another clash in Vegas this time with an NFL player

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington had a very rough weekend.

It was the weekend of UFC 235 and in that short span of three days he got banned from a casino for fighting with Ali Abdelaziz, had a run-in with Dana White while the UFC head was gambling, and now we are finding out that he had a beef with LA Rams player Todd Gurley.

Colby claims that Gurley and his entourage were heckling him from behind threatening to beat him up among other things. It’s Colby Covington so who knows for sure. His memory goes through a Covington filter turning fiction in to reality sometimes so well that he convinces himself that the stories are real. It’s a weird Covington paradox. A Cov-a-dox.

In this post to Instagram we hear it from the man himself. Watch it and let us know what you think.