Greg Hardy gets another shot at UFC on ESPN 3

Former NFL player turned UFC prospect Greg Hardy gets a shot at redemption at UFC on ESPN 3. The event is not on the channel ‘ESPN3’ it is the third card hosted on ESPN. They didn’t think this naming through did they?

ESPN is reporting that Hardy will face Dmitrii Smoliakov at UFC on ESPN 3. It goes down at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on April 27.

Hardy’s first fight with the company ended in a disqualification loss. In his bout with Allen Crowder he landed an illegal knee in the second round and Allen was unable to continue. Hardy looked very discouraged and we honestly were uncertain about his future because since that fight his name hasn’t been mentioned much on social media.

If Greg can win this next fight maybe all of his haters will shut up? Nah.












