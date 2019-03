Conor McGregor pal and fellow MMA fighter Dillon Danis must have been hanging out with Colby Covington recently because his troll skills have reached over 9000. After debuting Ben Askren was almost knocked out by Robbie Lawler at UFC 235 and eventually winning by controversial stoppage the haters came out including Dillon. Danis is either smoking the good stuff or he’s delusional. Check out his taunt to Askren on Twitter…

i would sub Ben Askren in 20 seconds… — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 3, 2019