Ben Askren debuted against slugger Robbie Lawler at UFC 235 and was very close to taking a nap. Luckily for Ben he recovered and eventually “submitted” Robbie. The stoppage was controversial to say the least so it was only natural for Dana to weigh in on the “rough” start for Ben.

Dana White on Ben Askren's "rough" debut and on re-booking Askren vs. Robbie Lawler pic.twitter.com/OSxa0j9oeg — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 3, 2019