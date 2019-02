Episode 1 of UFC 235 Embedded features light heavyweight champion Jon Jones training for his upcoming title defense while his challenger Anthony Smith embraces the mild weather and hostile drivers of the East Coast after escaping a Nebraska blizzard. Also, Kamaru Usman sharpens his tools for his welterweight title bout against champ Tyron Woodley and goes dress shopping with his daughter. Take a look at all-access, behind-the-scenes footage leading up to the two world title fights taking place at UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2nd on Pay-Per-View.

Please like & share: