James Gallagher was hyped as Conor McGregor 2.0 and then was promptly knocked out by Ricky Bandejas in August of 2018. Haters were quick to write the admittedly McGregor like fighter off but he was not to be denied.

Gallagher returned on Saturday and made quick work of Steven Graham by submitting him in under three minutes. It was an impressive comeback and he made the most of it with his post fight celebration.

Check out the submission, interview, and celebration below.