‘Perfect 10’ requests release from WWE

The title may seem misleading but it really isn’t. Tye Dillinger who uses the “perfect 10” gimmick has requested his release from WWE.

After being called up to the main roster from NXT he was received warmly by the fans but unfortunately like so many other call-ups – “WWE creative” had no idea what to do with him once he was there. He was stuck in the lower mid card and simply began to fade.

His frustrations were fairly well hidden yet still visible at times to fans with a keen eye. Now, with All Elite Wrestling creating some significant buzz and the roster growing with talent daily we are guessing that Tye’s official request for release will not be the last from the currently frustrated young wrestlers on WWE’s roster

Here’s what he tweeted earlier:.

Before rumors begin to spread, let me set things straight ahead of time: This evening, I requested my release from WWE. In the past 5 and a half years with them, I have seen and done some wonderful things. Things that I am very proud of and will never forget. I have met and have worked with unquestionably, some of the greatest talent on this earth and the pleasure has been all mine. I feel at this time this decision, as extremely difficult as it was, is what is best for myself and WWE. I wish to continue to grow as a performer and offer those paying hard earned money to watch a show I’m performing on, a little more of myself. To the male and female locker rooms, coaches and producers, to the production/ring crew, all the way up to the very top of WWE and most of all the fans…I wish you all the very best and thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything.

Good luck in your future endeavors, Tye. See what we did there.