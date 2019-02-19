Anthony Smith calls Covington a ‘scared cat’

Damn, Colby.

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has his name constantly on someone’s tongue. Maybe that has something to do with the fact that he constantly has someone else’s name on his.

With Smith facing light heavyweight champion Jon Jones for the title at UFC 235 a short time from now his name is in the headlines and Covington has called him out a few times already.

Anytime a name is in the headlines…Colby will be there. Anytime a person can be shamed..Colby will be there. You get the picture.

Smith was on The MMA Hour and Covington’s name came up along with the phrase ‘scared cat’. Check it out.