Velasquez’s UFC on ESPN 1 post fight press conference comments after legit KO loss

Despite what you are being told we witnessed the decimation of Cain Velasquez in the main event of UFC on ESPN 1 by Francis Ngannou via KO in less than half a minute from strikes and not injury.

You can watch it, deny it, but it’s over and it was a KO.

After the dust settled Cain appeared at the post fight press conference and went in to self PR mode. Not as bad as Tiki Ghosn when he interrupted Robbie Lawler’s Octagon interview to announce in a daze that it wasn’t the KTFO that cost him the bout it was the cut he received from it.

God we love MMA.

Check it out.