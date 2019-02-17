UFC on ESPN 1 live results and video highlights

UFC on ESPN 1 takes place Sunday from Phoenix. Former heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez returns for the first time in over two years to take on hard-hitting behemoth Francis Ngannou in the main event. Lightweight standouts James Vick and Paul Felder face-off in the co-main event.
UFC ON ESPN 1 RESULTS
Main Card (ESPN)
- Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez
- Lightweight: James Vick vs. Paul Felder
- Women’s Strawweight: Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo
- Featherweight: Kron Gracie def. Alex Caceres via Submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 1, 2:08
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque def. Bryan Barberena via TKO (knees and punches) – Rd 3, 4:54
- Featherweight: Andre Fili def. Myles Jury via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Preliminary Card (ESPN)
- Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling def. Jimmie Rivera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Catchweight (140 lbs): Manny Bermudez def. Benito Lopez via Submission (D’arce choke) – Rd 1, 3:09
- Women’s Flyweight: Andrea Lee def. Ashlee Evans-Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Lightweight: Nik Lentz def. Scott Holtzman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
- Catchweight (138 lbs): Luke Sanders def. Renan Barão via TKO (punches) – Rd 2, 1:01
- Women’s Strawweight: Emily Whitmire def. Aleksandra Albu via Submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 1, 1:01
