UFC on ESPN 1 live results and video highlights

UFC on ESPN 1 takes place Sunday from Phoenix. Former heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez returns for the first time in over two years to take on hard-hitting behemoth Francis Ngannou in the main event. Lightweight standouts James Vick and Paul Felder face-off in the co-main event.

Pro MMA Now will provide live results and video highlights of all the action.

UFC ON ESPN 1 RESULTS

Main Card (ESPN)

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez

Lightweight: James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Women’s Strawweight: Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Featherweight: Kron Gracie def. Alex Caceres via Submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 1, 2:08

Welterweight: Vicente Luque def. Bryan Barberena via TKO (knees and punches) – Rd 3, 4:54

Featherweight: Andre Fili def. Myles Jury via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling def. Jimmie Rivera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Catchweight (140 lbs): Manny Bermudez def. Benito Lopez via Submission (D’arce choke) – Rd 1, 3:09

Women’s Flyweight: Andrea Lee def. Ashlee Evans-Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweight: Nik Lentz def. Scott Holtzman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Catchweight (138 lbs): Luke Sanders def. Renan Barão via TKO (punches) – Rd 2, 1:01

Women’s Strawweight: Emily Whitmire def. Aleksandra Albu via Submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 1, 1:01

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

"Cool Hand" Luke Sanders (13-3) scores the biggest win of his career, decimating Renan Barão early in round two! The former RFA champ has finished seven wins by knockout. #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/QYZKEgvFqU — Bulgogi Jones (@Hamderlei) February 17, 2019 Luke Sanders takes our former bantamweight champ Renan Barao with a brutal knockout.

This is the cool shit you expect from a "Funk Master." #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/XbmjuFGKzV — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) February 18, 2019 Aljamain Sterling drops Jimmie Rivera with a spinning backfist en route to a unanimous decision win.

That's a Fight of the Year contender! Vicente Luque (15-6-1) takes a tremendous war, felling Bryan Barberena in the dying seconds! "The Silent Assassin" has stopped four straight and is 8-1 in his last nine. He has finished 14 of 15 wins, eight by knockout. #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/DumNfBTTDY — Bulgogi Jones (@Hamderlei) February 18, 2019 Vincent Luque pulls it out in the final seconds against Bryan Barberena.

Perfect debut. #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/WMzOgQbPxT — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) February 18, 2019 Kron Gracie makes it look easy in his UFC debut against Octagon veteran Alex Caceres.