UFC on ESPN 1 live results and video highlights

UFC on ESPN 1 takes place Sunday from Phoenix. Former heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez returns for the first time in over two years to take on hard-hitting behemoth Francis Ngannou in the main event. Lightweight standouts James Vick and Paul Felder face-off in the co-main event.

Pro MMA Now will provide live results and video highlights of all the action.

UFC ON ESPN 1 RESULTS

Main Card (ESPN)

  • Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez
  • Lightweight: James Vick vs. Paul Felder
  • Women’s Strawweight: Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo
  • Featherweight: Kron Gracie def. Alex Caceres via Submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 1, 2:08
  • Welterweight: Vicente Luque def. Bryan Barberena via TKO (knees and punches) – Rd 3, 4:54
  • Featherweight: Andre Fili def. Myles Jury via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

  • Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling def. Jimmie Rivera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Catchweight (140 lbs): Manny Bermudez def. Benito Lopez via Submission (D’arce choke) – Rd 1, 3:09
  • Women’s Flyweight: Andrea Lee def. Ashlee Evans-Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Lightweight: Nik Lentz def. Scott Holtzman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

  • Catchweight (138 lbs): Luke Sanders def. Renan Barão via TKO (punches) – Rd 2, 1:01
  • Women’s Strawweight: Emily Whitmire def. Aleksandra Albu via Submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 1, 1:01

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Luke Sanders takes our former bantamweight champ Renan Barao with a brutal knockout.
Aljamain Sterling drops Jimmie Rivera with a spinning backfist en route to a unanimous decision win.
Vincent Luque pulls it out in the final seconds against Bryan Barberena.
Kron Gracie makes it look easy in his UFC debut against Octagon veteran Alex Caceres.
