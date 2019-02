Bellator 215 is in the books.

We wish we could say that the main event between Sergei Kharitonov and Matt Mitrione was the war we hoped it would be but we can’t.

Up until the main event it was a pretty solid event in terms of action. Then it all went wrong. One of the nastiest cup shots we’ve seen in a while forced the fight to come to an end when Kharitonov could not continue.

Check out the full highlights including that groin assault.