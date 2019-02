Former UFC heavyweight champion and Joe Rogan’s GOAT Cain Velasquez returns to action for UFC on ESPN 1 on Sunday. He faces power puncher Francis Ngannou in a main event that should be a firefight. Velasquez has been out of action since mid 2016 and a lot of questions about recovery and ring rust will be answered. Check out the footage of him during the open workouts and let us know – has he lost a step?

