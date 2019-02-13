Cormier pulls Jones card on Miocic

When former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was dethroned by Daniel Cormier the entirety of MMA fandom thought we would get an immediate rematch. After all, Miocic held the record for most defenses with three and was on six fight run. Wrong.

He certainly earned it. Stipe knocked out five big name fighters in a row. He iced Mark Hunt, Andrei Arlovski, Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, and Junior Dos Santos. After de-railing the Francis Ngannou hype train at UFC 220 he took on then light heavyweight champion Cormier and was shockingly put away in 4:33 of round 1.

Recently when Miocic called out DC for a return bout he was shot down hard on social media leaving his future unclear. When Cormier appeared on The MMA Hour he went for the jugular on the topic in typical Daniel fashion. Check it out.